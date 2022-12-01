Alyssa Scott Will Give Birth To Nick Cannon's 12th Baby & What We Know About Her Texas Past
She also has roots in California.
It can be quite difficult to understand Nick Cannon's familial affairs. To add to the complicated family tree, his supposed 12th child could arrive any day, according to baby momma Alyssa Scott's recent Instagram post on November 19.
"The next time I post, he or she will be here," her caption reads as she's holding her belly.
In October 2022, the model announced she was pregnant with her and Cannon's second baby together by uploading maternity pictures to her social media page featuring her famous ex.
The 27-year-old admittedly keeps her personal life private, barely revealing details online beyond modeling pictures around the world and glimpses into her children's life.
However, it's safe to say Scott might have met Cannon when she shared the spotlight with him on his show as a "Wild 'n' Out girl" in 2019. The pair had a son, Zen, in 2021, but he passed away at five months old.
Before her stint on Cannon's sketch comedy show, she laid roots in both Texas and California as reported by multiple sources.
National Today stated that she was born in Austin, TX. Though Scott hasn't outwardly confirmed her hometown, she was featured in a photo at an establishment in the city with her Texan friends in 2016.
She once mentioned showing "her roots" by wearing a pair of cowboy boots, which one could only guess is a nod to the Southern state.
These days, it seems she lives as a single mom in Chico, CA with her four-year-old daughter. A tagged photo from her friend in 2019 shows she's called the Northern California town her home for a few years now.
The Sun also spotted her on the West Coast back in 2021 after she lost her only child with Cannon, Zen, which was the TV host's seventh child.
Soon, she'll be welcoming their second baby into the world, and she has kept the gender a secret.