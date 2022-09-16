Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Her resume is as impressive as it is exhausting!
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell.
She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and her resume is as impressive as it is exhausting!
According to her LinkedIn, the on-camera enthusiast graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University in 2009. College was just the tipping point of her skyrocketing career and multi-faceted resume.
The student was an NBA Phoenix Suns dancer in 2006 for almost three years during her time in school. When she was off the court and out of class, she pursued modeling with Ford Models the same year she was on the dance team.
Upon graduation, Bell was crowned Miss Arizona USA 2010 and spent the year as a pageant queen. She also won Miss Guam at the Miss Universe Pageant in 2014.
The winner moved on to a different stage as a Royal Flush Girl for The World Poker Tour in 2011.
While juggling modeling and being an event ambassador, her ambition didn't quit. The star became an entrepreneur and moved to Los Angeles, CA. She did hair and makeup for her co-owned company, Be Blushed, in 2012.
Her time on the catwalk, near a poker table and beautifying clients, was an over 10-year stint until it all came to a close in 2020.
Cannon and Bell's first kid was born in 2017, which inspired the working woman in her newest endeavors. She started a clothing brand for mothers called Mama Gang in 2018 and continues to grow her business today.
She also furthered her education while she was pregnant with her daughter in 2020 and attended graduate school at Pepperdine University, where she got her diploma in May 2022.
The busy bee studied psychology and currently works with those in addiction recovery.
With her long-list of experience, it seems Miss Bell will have no trouble juggling her third baby with Cannon.