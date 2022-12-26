Nick Cannon's Christmas Sounds Ridiculous & He Had 11 Children To Visit Across The US
"Thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people."
Nick Cannon spent the holiday season much like Santa Claus as he travelled across the U.S. to see all 11 of his children.
The Masked Singer host shared with TMZ that his Christmas plans involved acting like Jolly Old Saint Nick this year, given the number of children he has, and he was pretty jolly about it.
Cannon spent the Friday before Christmas volunteering with one of the mothers of his children, Brittany Bell, with whom he shares three kids, Golden Cannon, Powerful Queen Cannon and Rise Messiah Cannon.
Abbey De La Rosa, who has three children with Cannon, gave her followers an inside peak into her Christmas celebration with the TV personality.
She shared a video on Instagram of their family outing to see The Nutcracker.
"Introduced Zion & Zilly to The Nutcracker. They loved it! What a fun experience," the DJ wrote in her caption.
Cannon's other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, shared photos from a Christmas photoshoot she did with Cannon and their son Legendary Love Cannon on Instagram.
Tiesi wished her follows a "legendary Christmas."
"What a year! So thankful for my boys I love you so much!" her caption reads.
However, it seems like not all of Cannon's baby mamas are on good terms with the comedian, particularly LaNisha Cole, who recently took a jab at Cannon for his "fake IG photo op love" on her social media, reported PageSix.
The model's social media posts about her holiday celebration also didn't feature Cannon, so it's not confirmed if he spent time with Cole and their daughter Onyx.
Cannon has yet to address Cole's comments.
He did however post about the struggle of having to buy gifts for his many children and baby mama's on Christmas.
"It's almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people, but my job is not done," said Nick in a funny video posted on his Instagram.
"It's time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based on the baby mama and kid ration, we got a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy."
It's unclear how far Cannon had to travel to ensure he saw all (or most) of his kids for the holidays.
