Ryan Reynolds Serves Nick Cannon A 'Vasectomy' Cocktail In A New Ad & It's Hilarious
"Lord knows I need one."
Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating Father's Day by discussing vasectomies.
41-year-old Cannon, who recently announced that he'll soon be father to an eighth child, created a "vasectomy" cocktail in a comedic video alongside Reynolds.
"It's almost Father's Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails: the vasectomy. Lord knows I need one," joked Cannon.
In the ad for Reynolds' Aviation American Gin, Cannon creates the drink step by step while comparing the ingredients — ice, cranberry juice, tonic, lemon juice and gin — to the "joy" of being a father.
"First, fill a tall glass of ice, the way children fill our lives with so much joy," he says.
"The world's highest-rated gin for the world's highest-rated job: Dad," Cannon adds.
Once the Wild 'N Out host finishes making the drink, Reynolds jumps into the frame to take a sip of the cocktail.
"I'll take it from here Nick. I have three kids," he says.
"I have eight," Cannon replies, causing Reynolds to spit the drink out of his mouth.
The Deadpool actor shared the video on Instagram alongside a congratulatory message to Cannon.
"Congrats to @nickcannon! Also apologies to @nickcannon," Reynolds said. "While delicious, the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective. #HappyFathersDay."
Cannon has fathered seven children with five women: two with Mariah Carey, two with model Brittany Bell and twin boys with Abby De La Rosa. Alyssa Scott gave birth to their son Zen in the same month as De La Rosa did, but their son died five months later from brain cancer.
He is now expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. De La Rosa is also pregnant again, but despite some speculation, it has not been confirmed who the father is.
Cannon has been open about his non-monogamous relationship style for many years now. In a 2019 New York Post article, he explained his rejection of ownership in his romantic relationships, which he calls a "European concept."