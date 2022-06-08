Nick Cannon Says More Babies 'Are On The Way' & The Internet Thinks He Has A Problem
"If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."
Nick Cannon is enthusiastic about welcoming more babies into his already large family in 2022.
Cannon appeared on Angela Yee's podcast called "Lip Service," where he touched on a rumor that he has three more babies on the way -- and he didn't exactly deny it.
"If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." Cannon said to the hosts. "Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way."
Cannon has fathered eight children with five women: two with Mariah Carey, two with model Brittany Bell and twin boys with Abby De La Rosa. Alyssa Scott gave birth to their son Zen on the same month as De La Rosa did, but their son passed away five months later from brain cancer.
"I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December ... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all,'" said Cannon.
Cannon recently announced that he and Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby, and De La Rosa is pregnant again, but it is still unknown if Cannon is the father.
Once the interview came out, people spoke out online, and some think his behavior is problematic.
"Nick Cannon needa (sic) be negotiating our oil prices, bc (sic) anybody that can convince a woman to be the 17th babymama got a powerful mouthpiece," said @pray2mecca.
"I bet Nick Cannon’s family tired of going to Baby showers," commented @steroy80.
"Nick cannon (sic) creating multiple broken homes is weird idc what nobody has to say," tweeted @ashbthedon.
"In 100 years, people on this earth will have Nick Cannon as a common ancestor," said @erika_kay10.
In another recent interview with Men's Health, Cannon leaned into fatherhood and spoke about why he likes adding to his roster of kids.
"I love my children. I love the people that I’m involved with," he said.
He also shared how he feels when he's asked if he wants more children.
"I’m like, those are questions that I don’t, I don’t really even sit around and think about. I’m just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be.”