NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
nick cannon

Nick Cannon Says More Babies 'Are On The Way' & The Internet Thinks He Has A Problem

"If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

Global Staff Writer
Nick Cannon. Right: Nick Cannon with his daughter.

Nick Cannon. Right: Nick Cannon with his daughter.

@nickcannon | Instagram

Nick Cannon is enthusiastic about welcoming more babies into his already large family in 2022.

Cannon appeared on Angela Yee's podcast called "Lip Service," where he touched on a rumor that he has three more babies on the way -- and he didn't exactly deny it.

"If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." Cannon said to the hosts. "Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way."

Cannon has fathered eight children with five women: two with Mariah Carey, two with model Brittany Bell and twin boys with Abby De La Rosa. Alyssa Scott gave birth to their son Zen on the same month as De La Rosa did, but their son passed away five months later from brain cancer.

"I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December ... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all,'" said Cannon.

Cannon recently announced that he and Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby, and De La Rosa is pregnant again, but it is still unknown if Cannon is the father.

Once the interview came out, people spoke out online, and some think his behavior is problematic.

"Nick Cannon needa (sic) be negotiating our oil prices, bc (sic) anybody that can convince a woman to be the 17th babymama got a powerful mouthpiece," said @pray2mecca.

"I bet Nick Cannon’s family tired of going to Baby showers," commented @steroy80.

"Nick cannon (sic) creating multiple broken homes is weird idc what nobody has to say," tweeted @ashbthedon.

"In 100 years, people on this earth will have Nick Cannon as a common ancestor," said @erika_kay10.

In another recent interview with Men's Health, Cannon leaned into fatherhood and spoke about why he likes adding to his roster of kids.

"I love my children. I love the people that I’m involved with," he said.

He also shared how he feels when he's asked if he wants more children.

"I’m like, those are questions that I don’t, I don’t really even sit around and think about. I’m just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be.”

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...