Nick Cannon All But Confirmed Another Baby With A 'Babymoon' For Abby De La Rosa
This will be baby No. 10 or 11, depending on timing!
It's hard to keep count of how many children Nick Cannon has fathered, but a recent "babymoon" trip he took with the pregnant Abby De La Rosa suggests he's about to add another to his long list of kids.
On Tuesday, De La Rosa shared pictures on Instagram from a tropical "babymoon" trip with Cannon, who is already the father of her 15-month-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion.
Although De La Rosa already shares those two children with Cannon, she hasn't come out to say that he's the father of her soon-to-be third baby.
But judging from her latest post, it's safe to say that he is.
Is Nick Cannon the father of Abby De La Rosa's third child?
De La Rosa posted several photos from her getaway celebration with Cannon, which comes shortly before the expected due date for her third child.
"Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart. I don't know what tomorrow brings, but I'm open to the wonderful blessings life has in store," De La Rosa wrote in one story.
She also thanked Cannon for the vacation.
"I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience," she wrote.
One of her photos also showed her posing in Cannon's arms, with his hand on her bump and the caption "blessed."
They didn't say it in so many words, but it's a safe guess at this point to say he's the dad.
When did Nick Cannon have his most recent baby?
Just last month, Cannon dropped the bomb that he secretly had another baby with yet another woman.
He posted a baby announcement on his Instagram, sharing that he had a son named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with photographer and model LaNisha Cole.
That child is baby No. 9, but Cannon has two more on the way with two different women, including De La Rosa.
That means this baby will be No. 10 or 11, depending on timing.
How many children does Cannon have?
Cannon has had nine children so far and is expected to hit 11 by the end of the year.
Just weeks before Onyx was delivered, Cannon announced that he was expecting baby No. 3 with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. His baby with Bell should be due any minute now.
His babies with Bell and De La Rosa will be his 10th and 11th children.
That is, unless he has any more surprises that we don't know about!