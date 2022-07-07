Elon Musk Reportedly Had Two Secret Children With A Canadian & Grimes Was Not The Mother
More kids with another Canadian. 🤯
Elon Musk fathered two secret children with a top executive at one of his companies last year, just before he welcomed his secret second kid with Canadian singer Grimes, according to a new report.
Musk had twins with Canadian Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, in November 2021, according to court documents obtained by Business Insider.
That brings his total number of children up to nine that we know of, and all of them have Canadian mothers.
The secret twins came to light thanks to a court filing Musk made in April, in which he petitioned to change the twins' surname so they would "have their father's last name," the outlet reports. He also asked that their mother's last name be in their middle names.
A judge in Texas ultimately approved the request. The documents apparently did not include the children's first names.
Zilis has been on the board of OpenAI, a Musk-backed tech company, for over two years after being an advisor for nearly four, according to her LinkedIn. She's also been the director of operations and special projects for five years at Neuralink, the Musk company that's been testing brain chips in monkeys.
Additionally, her Twitter account says she's from Canada, and she's listed as a fellow at the Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Toronto.
Oh, and she plays hockey and can chop watermelons in half with a sword. So there's that.
Zilis has not commented on the Business Insider report, but Musk did seem to nod at it in a tweet on Thursday.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he wrote.
If you're a little confused on the Grimes crossover here, maybe we can help.
Musk and Grimes revealed that they were dating in 2018, and she gave birth to their son (now named X AE A-XII) in May of 2020.
Based on when his twins were born, Musk and Zilis must've been together sometime around February of 2021. About a month later, Musk and Grimes must've enlisted a surrogate to carry their second child, though we don't know exactly when it happened.
Musk said that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" in September 2021, and Zilis gave birth to the twins in November.
One month later, Grimes and Musk had their second child — a daughter — via surrogate, although they didn't reveal the girl's existence until March 2022. Grimes also revealed in December that the two were no longer together.
Musk also had five children with his first wife, Canadian Justine Wilson.
The 51-year-old has been talking a lot about birth rates lately, and he has a months-old tweet pinned at the top of his Twitter account.
The tweet shows a chart of the U.S. birth rate going down over recent decades, and in his follow-up tweets, Musk goes into detail about wealthy people having kids.
\u201cContrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have.\n\nI am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1653400267
"Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have," he wrote. "I am a rare exception."
He wrote that tweet in May, but he looped back to it in June with another comment that only rings more true today.
"I mean, I'm doing my part haha."