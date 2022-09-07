A Woman Gave Birth To Twins From Different Dads & Docs Are Stunned By The Super Rare Case
It can actually happen!
A young woman in Portugal has reportedly given birth to twins who were fathered by two different men, in a super-rare case that has only happened a handful of times in recorded history.
The extremely rare case happened in the town of Mineiros in Portugal, according to the country's G1 Globo news outlet.
The 19-year-old mother told the paper that she had sex with two men on the same day, and she ended up getting pregnant by both of them.
"I didn't know this could happen," she told the outlet. The woman also asked not to be identified.
According to the report, the woman thought one of the men was the father so she had him and both of her boys take a DNA test.
The results came back and showed that the guy fathered one of her boys, but not the other.
"I remembered that I had had sex with another man and called him to take the test, which was positive," she said.
Both children were born healthy and are now about 16 months old.
This kind of thing us super rare, but there is a scientific word for it: heteropaternal superfecundation. Essentially, it can happen when a woman's body releases a second egg during the same menstrual cycle. She would also obviously need to have sex with multiple men around the same time.
This would be just the 20th recorded case of this ever happening worldwide, which means more women have won the lottery than have had this happen in their lives.
The doctor involved in the pregnancy, Tulio Franco, recently reported the case to the medical community.
"It's extremely rare. It happens one in a million," he told G1 Globo. "I never imagined that I would see a case like this in my life."
The mom added that both boys have the same father listed on their birth certificate, and he "takes care of both of them."'
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.