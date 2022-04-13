'The Ultimatum' Reunion Included Some Hard-To-Miss Pregnancy News & Here's What We Know
"I'm loving every second."
A lot has gone down since Netflix’s The Ultimatum shot its first nine episodes, but one little development was pretty hard to miss at the reunion special.
Not only did Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger tie the knot, but they’re also expecting.
Madlyn is quite visibly pregnant in the reunion special, and she admits during the discussion that she’s seven months into her pregnancy.
The reunion was shot in February, so there's a good chance the baby will arrive in late April or sometime in May. If we've got our math right.
"I'm loving every second [of it]," she told Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who asked if she was having a boy or a girl.
"A girl," Madlyn replied.
Courtesy: Netflix
As for Colby, he says he is blown away by how Madlyn has handled it.
"She has no problems, no aches, no nothing, and she is an absolute champ about it," he said.
The cast members have been posting a ton of content on social media since the finale dropped, and Madlyn is clearly excited about her own bit of news. She shared a photo montage of herself and new hubby Colby. She also gave an update on the pregnancy.
"3 MORE WEEKS UNTIL OUR BABY GIRL ARRIVES!" she wrote.
Netflix teased a pregnancy reveal on Instagram earlier in the week, though many fans were expecting it to involve April Marie and Jake Cunningham.
"The silver chalices are taking a new form 🍼 Who do you think this belongs to?" they captioned their post.
April suggested that she was pregnant at one point during the show, although that turned out not to be the case.
During the reunion, she was asked about her suspicion of being pregnant, and she explained it was a result of stress from filming the show and her hormones.
"My hormones were like a pregnant woman, and I didn't have a period," she said. "Sure enough, it was just hormone imbalance."
Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds also fielded questions about kids, and it sounds like they're still working through it. Nate said on the show that he wants children while Lauren doesn't.
Nevertheless, Nate eventually proposed to Lauren before the couples were split up and matched with other partners.
They shared with fellow cast members that after going to therapy and further discussions, they agreed to have "just one, for now," according to Lauren.