9 Cast Members Of Netflix's 'The Ultimatum' Live In Austin & We Know Where To Find Them
Many of them can't get enough of Domain NORTHSIDE.
There must be something in the water in Austin, TX because most of the cast from Netflix's The UltimatumThe Ultimatum: Marry or Move On live there.
Now, that may be a bad thing for people who see marriage in their future, but it's a good thing for reality TV fans who hope to catch a glimpse of one of the stars.
Whether it's a drink at a new bar or a cruise on Ladybird Lake, The Ultimatum stars can't get enough of the state capital.
Alexis Maloney
Where You Can Spot Them: Although she and Hunter live in LA, they still visit Austin from time to time. Alexis is a true Austin foodie and posts trying new things on her Instagram stories. Sushi Bar and Perla's Seafood and Oyster Bar have been some of her favorites. She, Hunter, and their pup Poppy also like to visit dog-friendly beer breweries like Craft Pride.
Hunter Parr
Where You Can Spot Them: When not with Alexis, this Austin native can be spotted at cheering on UT at football games, cruising on Lake Travis, or racing on a local motocross track.
Shanique Imari
Where You Can Spot Them: When she isn't cooking herself, Austinite Shanique Imari hangs around South Congress, according to Instagram. She often posts a cute snapshot of herself enjoying dinner at locales like Irene's.
Randall Griffin
Where You Can Spot Them: Head to the Domain NORTHSIDE and you'll probably spy a Randall Griffin somewhere. His Instagram is full of nighttime selfies in Austin, so one could guess he makes his way around town.
Rae Williams
Where You Can Spot Them: The single reality star still lives in Austin — without Zay, of course. She's still having fun frequenting the Domain NORTHSIDE for a drink, or even visiting Houston where she went to college.
April Marie
Where You Can Spot Them: April spends her life between Los Angeles and Austin. When she is in the Lonestar state she spends her time hanging by the pool with her Blue Heeler pup, and around downtown Austin.
Madlyn Ballatori
Where You Can Spot Them: You probably won't find Madlyn Ballatori at a bar any time soon. But, who knows? You still might catch her playing designated driver following Sunday brunch at places like Bar Peached, a spot we saw Alexis at too.
Nathan Ruggles
Where You Can Spot Them: Nathan Ruggles is a little coy when it comes to giving up his favorite Austin spots on his Instagram. However, a little birdy named Lauren Pounds, his fiancé, let us see on her account that they like to hang near Pounds' alma mater Texas State University in San Marcos sometimes.
Lauren Pounds
Lauren Pounds eating at an Austin restaurant.
@laurenkilos | Instagram
Where You Can Spot Them: The mixologist is born and raised in Austin, and when she isn't enjoying one of her own cocktails, she's probably sipping one at a cute downtown bar or enjoying a concert.
