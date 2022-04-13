'The Ultimatum's' Colby Kissinger Is A True Texas Cowboy & You Can Spot Him At This Bar
Come to see Colby, stay for the wine!
Texan Colby Kissinger joined the ever-growing list of Texas reality TV stars this week with the premiere of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — a provocative reality show where six couples either get hitched, hook up with someone else's partner, or go home.
Sounds... fun? Note: the following contains spoilers.
Well, definitely not for Kissinger, at first, who went on the show with his partner of over a year Madlyn Ballatori, which led to him giving the ultimatum.
The couple hit a few bumps in the road during the series but ended up getting married. The pair later revealed on The Ultimatumreunion that they expecting a baby girl.
The Texas A&M University graduate now has over 50K Instagram followers, and hundreds of adoring comments wanting to know more about him.
Kissinger lives in Spring, Texas, where he was an event/sales director at the Deer Lake Lodge Resort & Spa.
Prior to working there, he was a Project Manager for a Property Management Company and also spent almost two years at Group 1 Automotive in Georgetown, Texas.
In his free time, the Taurus can be found doing things a typical Texas boy does, like hunting.
Last year, he shared a trip to Colorado on his Instagram where he and a group of friends spent time hunting elk and basking in the mountain views.
According to his social media, he's also a big family guy and is always showing support to his dad and the Kissingers.
If you ever want to catch this cowboy out, there's a pretty good chance he's at his family's Bankhead Texas Wine Bar in Mineral Wells, Texas, which opened up in February 2022.
But don't just go there for Colby, stay for the carefully curated Texas wines, bountiful charcuterie boards, live music, and a covered outdoor patio.