Netflix's 'Ultimatum' Stars Rae & Jake Just Addressed Claims They Hooked Up Before The Finale
They say it's been "hard" to watch.
There's a lot of fighting in the first eight episodes of Netflix's The Ultimatum, but one of the not-so-bitter elements was Rae Williams and Jake Cunningham.
The show encourages couples to temporarily break up and try out a new romantic partner before getting back together with their original person. Like the others, Williams and Cunningham left their partners behind and moved in together for a three-week period. But unlike many of the others, they seemed to genuinely enjoy their new situation.
The show hints at plenty of chemistry between the pair during their time together, and they even kiss multiple times on camera. But their chemistry has led to many rumours that they may have actually had sex in that "trial" period, though they don't say anything about it in the show.
They finally addressed those rumours in a recent interview with Us Weekly, where they say they kept it "respectful" because of their partners at the time.
“I kissed him a lot," Williams said in the interview. "I was one who initiated kissing with him, but we didn’t take it past kissing. And that was really important to both of us.”
"No matter how it looks, we did not have sex," Cunningham added. "I slept in a separate bed for the first five days on the show."
The first eight episodes of the show dropped last week, with the finale slated to air this Wednesday.
The first episodes show Williams breaking up with her then-boyfriend, Isaiah Wilson, after her time with Cunningham. However, they don't reveal what happens with Cunningham and his girlfriend, April Marie.
A few days after the show aired, Rae took to Instagram to confess that it's been "hard" to watch her experience play out in the Netflix series. She also reminded the audience to be kind.
"We all learned so much & grew as people. I definitely learned how important opening up & communication is & that being a good life partner means you have to stay vulnerable even when it’s hard. I learned about relationships & what I truly value in people," she said in the long caption.
The contestants have all kept their current relationship quiet until this point, with the finale and a reunion still to come.
We'll get more answers when the finale drops on April 13.