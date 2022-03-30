'The Ultimatum' Cast Has Been Revealed & Here Are The Couples Who Will 'Marry Or Move On'
"You each choose a new partner..."
Netflix has released the cast list for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and we're expecting so much drama out of these six couples in the upcoming Love Is Blind spinoff.
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show challenges six couples to figure out whether they are ready to commit and get married or go their separate ways. They each have eight weeks to define where they stand, and with one partner being unsure, the other issues them an ultimatum.
Throughout the show, the contestants will get to choose and date another potential partner from the other couples, so they can take a look at what life could potentially be with someone else.
Then they'll have to decide whether to "marry or move on."
It looks like things will get pretty messy from the trailer, and we are here for it.
Netflix clearly has confidence in the formula, because the streamer has already announced an all-queer Season 2 of the show.
Here's what we know about the first six couples who will go into the experiment.
How many do you think will make it out together?
Lauren & Nate
They have been dating for two and a half years.
Lauren Pounds is a 26-year-old craft cocktail creator from Austin, Texas, according to her Instagram account.
Nathan Ruggles is 30 years old, and he appears to be the co-founder and COO of Derive Development, a property development company in Houston, Texas, according to his LinkedIn.
Nate issued Lauren an ultimatum.
@nataliekilos | Instagram, @nathan_ruggles | Instagram
Zay & Rae
These two have been dating for two and a half years.
Rae Williams is a 24-year-old who lives in Austin, Texas. Though the show hasn't premiered yet, she recently tweeted that her friends "are already making fun of me" based on the trailer.
Isaiah Wilson is a 25-year-old sales consultant at Angi, and judging by his tweets, he's a big basketball fan.
Rae issued Zay an ultimatum.
@rae.williams | Instagram, @theofficialzaywilson | Instagram
Madlyn & Colby
They have been dating for one and a half years.
Madlyn Ballatori is a 24-year-old IT project manager from Texas, according to her Instagram.
Colby Kissinger is 25 years old and proud to be 'Texas live'n," according to his Instagram. He travels to different states and enjoys hunting bears and elk.
Colby issued Madlyn an ultimatum.
@madlynballatori | Instagram, @colby_kiss | Instagram
Shanique & Randall
They have been dating for one and a half years.
Shanique Imari is a 24-years-old founder of a Texas-based lingerie, loungewear and swimwear boutique called SYN.
Randall Griffin is 26 years old and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, but he graduated from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Shanique issued Randall an ultimatum.
@shaniqueimari | Instagram, @rl_griffin | Instagram
Alexis & Hunter
They have been dating for two years.
Alexis Maloney is 25 years old, and she posts a lot of her travels on her Instagram account, many of which are with Hunter.
Hunter Parr is a 28-year-old professional services automation specialist and graduate of the University of Texas.
Alexis issued Hunter an ultimatum.
@alexiselainemaloney | Instagram, @papa_parr | Instagram
April & Jane
They have been dating for two years.
April is a 23-year-old influencer with more than 55,000 followers on Instagram as of Wednesday, although we expect that to go up once the show debuts.
Jake Cunningham is a 26-year-old army veteran from Austin, TV, who served in the U.S. Marines.
April issued Jake an ultimatum.
@itsjakecunningham | Instagram, @itsaprilmarie | Instagram
The first eight episodes of the show premier on Netflix on Wednesday, April 6.
The finale and reunion will be released the following week on Wednesday, April 13.