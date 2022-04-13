Rae Revealed She's Bisexual In 'The Ultimatum' Reunion & She's Doing 'Amazing'
"It's kind of been great, honestly."
The Ultimatum reunion was full of drama and surprises, and that included a major moment in which one cast member really opened up about her sexuality.
Consider this your spoiler alert!
In the reunion, which was reportedly shot in February, Rae Williams tells everyone that she and former boyfriend Zay Wilson are no longer together. We saw them break up in the series and there had been some speculation that she might've ended up with Jake Cunningham, who was her trial partner in the couple-swapping show.
But that's not what happened. Williams says that after the show ended, she actually started dating a woman.
"Since Zay and I split up I've been with one person. She's amazing," Williams told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.
"I had a really good connection with her but we kind of kept it casual and I'm figuring out myself and my sexuality because I was very uncomfortable with being bi for a very long time."
Williams joined the show after issuing Wilson an ultimatum to either marry her or move on.
When it came time for each contestant to choose someone for a three-week "trial marriage," she chose Cunningham and seemed to really hit it off with him.
But when it came time for her to move back in with Wilson, they realized things weren't working out, and Williams decided to end the relationship.
After the show ended, the two say they tried to rekindle their relationship but Wilson couldn't get past his doubts about her and Cunningham, so they split up again.
Williams explained that after her relationship with Zay ended, she took it as an opportunity to look into and accept her sexuality.
Ray and Jake have also recently addressed rumours that they had sex during the show, stating that they never went past kissing.
The full series, including the finale and the reunion special, is now now available on Netflix.