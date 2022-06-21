Elon Musk's Daughter Plans To Change Her Name & She Wants Nothing To Do With Him
She wants no connection to him "in any way, shape or form."
Elon Musk's transgender daughter is looking for a fresh start and a clean break from her dad, after filing court documents to change her name and the gender listed on her birth certificate.
The 18-year-old, who was formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, filed a petition in California in April to make the changes to her birth certificate, Reuters reports. The news broke this week after multiple outlets obtained a copy of the court documents.
Her new name was redacted in the court filing, but she reportedly wants to take the last name of her mother, Justine Wilson.
"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she wrote in the court filing.
Musk has stirred up controversy in the past with his tweets about trans people and pronouns.
In 2020 for example, he tweeted that he "absolutely supports trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”
Regardless of his strained relationship with his daughter, the SpaceX founder tweeted "Happy Father's Day" wishes on Sunday, while following up in the thread saying "I love all my kids so much."
Musk had six children with Justine Wilson before they divorced in 2008. One of them died at a young age.
He later got together with Grimes and had two children with her.
Musk hasn't tweeted anything specific about his daughter since the news was first reported.
The hearing for the name change and document requests is scheduled for this coming Friday.