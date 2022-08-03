Elon Musk Has So Many Children & Here's What We Know About Each Of Them
Secret children included!
Elon Musk is certainly doing his "best" to boost the world's population, after fathering several children with multiple women over the last two decades.
The richest man on the planet has had babies with three different Canadian women that we know of, and while he's currently known to have fathered 10 kids, that number could still change.
He did surprise us with some secret twins after all, and those sorts of surprises seem to run in the family.
He's not shy about it, either.
"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" he tweeted in July. "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis."
Here's everything to know about the billionaire and his children (or least, the ones we know about).
Nevada Musk
Musk had Nevada Alexander Musk with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.
The pair tied the knot in January of 2000 and welcomed their son Nevada Alexander into the world in 2002, reported PageSix.
However, Nevada died about 10 weeks after he was born of sudden infant death syndrome, better known as SIDS.
"There is nothing worse than losing a child," stated Musk in a 2018 email reported US Weekly Magazine. "My firstborn son died in my arms. I felt his heartbeat."
Griffin Musk & Vivian Wilson
Musk and Justine Wilson turned to IVF after Nevada's death, and she ultimately gave birth to twins in April of 2004.
The children were named Griffin and Xavier when they were born.
However, the latter twin has since transitioned and she now goes by Vivian Wilson. She filed documents to change the name and gender on her birth certificate in April 2022, and has seemingly cut all ties with her dad.
"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she wrote in her court filing, per Reuters.
Kai Musk, Saxon Musk & Damian Musk
Musk and Wilson didn't stop at twins.
They went the IVF route again and welcomed triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk into the world in January 2006.
The pair got divorced two years later, in 2008.
Musk dated several women after that divorce, including Amber Heard, who took some adorable pics with his children in 2017.
Heard went on to have a daughter of her own, Oonagh Paige, in April of 2021. She has never revealed the identity of the father, although the internet has its unproven conspiracy theories about her and Musk.
X AE A-XII Musk
Musk went several years without a serious relationship until he got together with Grimes, the Canadian singer and future mother of a few more kids.
The two began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child together, son X AE A-XII Musk, in May of 2020.
The baby was initially named X Æ A-12 Musk, but that violated a California law which prohibits the use of anything but English alphabet letters in official names.
They later tweaked the name to make it legal.
\u201cThanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1659333929
Exa Dark Sideræl Musk
Musk and Grimes had their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via a surrogate in December of 2021. However, they kept her existence secret for a while and did not reveal it until March 2022, after they'd split up.
Grimes told Vanity Fair that Exa's nickname is Y, which makes sense given her older brother's nickname is X.
The Zilis-Musk twins
Musk was busy making babies in 2021, although it would take months for the world to find out.
Shivon Zilis, a Canadian executive at Musk's Neuralink startup, gave birth to his twins in November of 2021, although their existence would remain a secret for over half a year.
The world didn't find out about the babies until early July 2022, when Business Insider reported that Musk had asked a court to change the babies' last names to match his own.
The babies' names have not yet been revealed, although Musk did acknowledge their existence on Twitter.
That brings his total baby count to 10 — that we know of.
- Elon Musk & Grimes' Baby Boy Just Arrived Sporting A Hilarious ... ›
- Elon Musk Pulled Out Of His Twitter Deal & The Baby-Making Jokes ... ›
- Elon Musk Claims To Have Come To Canada With Almost Nothing ... ›
- Elon Musk's Father Just Had A Child With His Stepdaughter And The ... ›
- Elon Musk's Dad Errol Had A Secret Baby With His Stepdaughter ... ›