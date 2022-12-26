A Couple Pulled Off The Ultimate Pregnancy Reveal & The TikTok Video Just Keeps On Giving
The reactions are so wholesome!
From cakes to balloons, pregnancy reveal videos have become a real trend in 2022, but one couple went viral with how they chose to share their special news.
TikToker Jordan Lee posted a video showing a group of his friends posing for a photo with him and his wife Tiah when the photographer counts down before yelling "Tiah's pregnant."
The video then zooms in to show each friend's reaction in slow motion with the intense classical song "Carmina Burana O Fortuna" over top.
It didn't take long for the video to go viral, garnering over 31 million views in one week.
"Being there all in person was the best energy you could imagine!" Jordan tells Narcity.
"Being able archive our friends reactions to rewatch at anytime will be a lifelong gift to us."
The couple even posted an unedited version of the video so viewers can see the reactions as they happened.
Many people are loving the reactions in the video calling them "wholesome" and "brilliant."
"I love the friends that get aggressive," one person commented.
Others noted on the number of friends the couple have and how loved the baby is going to be.
"That’s going to be one loved baby! Congratulations," one TikToker wrote.
In a follow-up video Jordan did admit that three friends in the video knew that Tiah was pregnant before the big reveal, but it's safe to say they did a great job hiding it because we can't even tell who it is!
Jordan tells Narcity that he and his wife are blown away by the reaction they've received since posting the video and have received messages of support from people they don't even know.
"We knew it was a great video [from] watching it over and over ourselves before posting it," he added. "We are happy that so many people have found laughter and joy within it though! Truly the best part!"
Jordan also posted a video about how the couple shared the news with their parents, who were equally excited about the news.
The Wisconsin man says part of the motivation behind making the video was the fertility struggles he and his wife Tiah had gone through over the past two years.
The couple has shared what their fertility journey has looked like with three failed rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and one successful round of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
"Months before the announcement, in the same room, with the same people [seen in the TikTok video], we prayed about our infertility issues and our future. And so it was just kind of surreal, that months later, in the same room, with the same people, we were celebrating those answered prayers."
The baby's due date is May 25.
Congrats to Jordan and Tiah on their baby news!