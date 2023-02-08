Four Friends Played 'Pregnancy Roulette' On TikTok & The Reveal Isn't Even The Best Part
“Who is it?!”
A group of friends decided to play “pregnancy Russian roulette,” not expecting anyone to actually be pregnant, but the game did not go as planned.
TikToker Sarajane LaRevitzear filmed a video of herself and a group of friends playing the game and the post has reached almost 10 million views with many people becoming invested in the big reveal.
LaRevitzear begins the video by showing her and her friends all grabbing a pregnancy test and getting ready to take it.
“There could be another one of you,” LaRevitzear says to a baby that one of her friends is holding in the video.
The next shot is of them sitting in a circle with all the used pregnancy tests placed in front of them. With their eyes closed, the girls get ready to each grab one.
“Ready and go,” says one of them as each friend picks one up and opens their eyes.
There's a moment of silence before one of the friends says, “wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute, what is this” and shows the group the test in her hand.
From all their shocked reactions, it’s easy to figure out that she’s holding up a positive pregnancy test.
All of them proceed to freak out and gasp, saying, “oh my god,” repeatedly.
The best part about the whole video is the moment one of their dogs also freaks out and enters the frame of the camera, seemingly shaking along with the women.
LaRevitzear quickly pushes him out of the frame to ensure the audience doesn’t miss out on their iconic reactions to the news.
The video ends with LaRevitzear showing a shot of the pregnancy tests, which shows a very obvious positive sign among three negatives and all the girls frantically questioning, “who is it?!”
Looking at the comments under the video, it seems majority of the commenters were more invested in the dog than the actual pregnancy news.
The top comment simply reads, “the dog,” followed by a crying emoji and two skull emojis, which received over 55.5k likes.
LaRevitzear replied to the comment saying, “I promise you he is okay and alarmingly spoiled!”
Another person commented, “The dog: 'is it me?!,'” to which LaRevitzear replied, “Rudy is not ready to be a father!”
"I would do this on purpose after finding out I’m preg just to scare my friends,” commented another user.
One commenter wanted to actually know who the positive test belonged to and wrote, “WHO IS IT” followed by a crying emoji.
The good news is that LaRevitzear does clarify that part in a follow-up video.
After seeing the pregnancy tests, one of the friends finally speaks up and says, “it’s me b*tch!”
LaRevitzear replies by saying, “are you kidding me right now?” to which the friend replies, “no.”
At the end of the video, LaRevitzear shared a separate clip explaining that her best friend Mykaila, was “waiting” to break the news of her pregnancy to LaRevitzear, and that’s how she chose to do it.
“She knew she was pregnant, obviously, and that’s how she wanted to tell me, and I’m so excited,” LaRevitzear says in the video.
One person commented, “I knew it, she was the less freaked out,” under the follow-up video.
Luckily for viewers, the dog makes another cameo in the second video and many noticed based on the reactions.
Another TikTok user had another big question for the group of friends writing, “So who else is pregnant? I swear I saw a faint positive."
Unfortunately, there's no video confirming if a second friend in the group is also expecting, but it’s safe to say we now know of a new and clever way to announce a pregnancy!