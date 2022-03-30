Editions

Hilaria Baldwin Is Expecting Child No. 7 With Alec & Her Announcement Is Getting Roasted

"Another 'Baldwinito' is coming," the Boston native said.

Global Staff Writer
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and their children.

@hilariabaldwin | Instagram

The all-American Baldwin family continues to expand.

Hilaria Baldwin just announced that she and Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together, in an upbeat bit of news for a family that's still under the cloud of last year's Rust shooting.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.

The child will be Hilaria's seventh and Alec's eighth, although it's unclear whether she is carrying the baby or if they've enlisted a surrogate, as they did for some of their other children.

After taking a month-long break from social media due to Alec's Rust shooting scandal, Hilaria posted a video with her family on Tuesday and called the new pregnancy a "blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."

The couple's other children are Carmen Gabriela, 8; Rafael, 6; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 3; Edu, 1 and Lucia, 1.

"One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling," Hilaria Baldwin told People in an exclusive interview about the announcement.

Alec Baldwin also has one child, 26-year-old Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria's use of the term "Baldwinito" prompted many people to roast her online, as the Boston native has frequently been accused of pretending to be Spanish over the years.

"She so committed to this lie. Not 'Baldwinito,'" said @lavidayeauxduh on Twitter.

"'Another Baldwinito'! *eyeroll* I just cannot," said @bccover.

Hilaria told People that she and her husband area ready for the challenge of another child because they are "'somos un buen equipo."

"We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," she said.

