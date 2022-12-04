Keke Palmer Announced Her Pregnancy On 'SNL' & Fans Are Showering Her In Love
“The same Keke Palmer I’ve been watching since I was a kid is having a baby."
Keke Palmer is expecting her first child!
The Akeelah and the Bee and Nope actress hosted Saturday Night Live on December 2 and addressed pregnancy rumours before dramatically revealing her baby bump.
"I'm especially glad to be here, though, because there's some rumours going around. People have been in my comments being like, 'Keke's having a baby. Keke's pregnant,'" said Palmer.
"I want to set the record straight... I am," she said before tearing her blazer open and revealing her baby bump.
\u201cKeke Palmer's monologue!\u201d— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1670130465
Palmer talked about how bad it is to have rumours spread around the internet, but she admitted it's even worse when they're true.
"I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations!' I'm like, 'Shhh, can ya'll stop I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Let the check clear, and then we can get to the damn baby shower.'"
All joking aside, palmer said her pregnancy is the "biggest blessing" and that she is so excited to be a mom.
"Even though some people feel weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor, I just want to say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, ok, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the capital on January 6. You know things adults do!" Palmer joked.
Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the good news and shower Palmer in love.
"Stop! KeKe Palmer being pregnant has me in my feels! We truly grew up along side her so this is just beautiful! Congratulations to you! @KekePalmer," wrote one fan.
\u201cStop! KeKe Palmer being pregnant has me in my feels! We truly grew up along side her so this is just beautiful! Congratulations to you! @KekePalmer\u201d— I appreciate you. (@I appreciate you.) 1670129675
"The same Keke Palmer I’ve been watching since I was a kid is having a baby," someone tweeted out with an emotional clip of Wendy Williams.
\u201cThe same Keke Palmer I\u2019ve been watching since I was a kid is having a baby \ud83e\udd79\u201d— Zacky: Mariahmas szn (@Zacky: Mariahmas szn) 1670129245
Another fan responded to the tweet, writing, "Like this is making me so emotional, all the girlies we watched growing up are becoming mothers."
Palmer hasn't disclosed how far along she is in her pregnancy, but one thing the internet can agree on is that her baby is going to have a hilarious mother.