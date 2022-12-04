Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
keke palmer

Keke Palmer Announced Her Pregnancy On 'SNL' & Fans Are Showering Her In Love

“The same Keke Palmer I’ve been watching since I was a kid is having a baby."

Toronto Staff Writer
Keke Palmer.

Keke Palmer.

nbcsnl | Twitter

Keke Palmer is expecting her first child!

The Akeelah and the Bee and Nope actress hosted Saturday Night Live on December 2 and addressed pregnancy rumours before dramatically revealing her baby bump.

"I'm especially glad to be here, though, because there's some rumours going around. People have been in my comments being like, 'Keke's having a baby. Keke's pregnant,'" said Palmer.

"I want to set the record straight... I am," she said before tearing her blazer open and revealing her baby bump.

Palmer talked about how bad it is to have rumours spread around the internet, but she admitted it's even worse when they're true.

"I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations!' I'm like, 'Shhh, can ya'll stop I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Let the check clear, and then we can get to the damn baby shower.'"

All joking aside, palmer said her pregnancy is the "biggest blessing" and that she is so excited to be a mom.

"Even though some people feel weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor, I just want to say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, ok, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the capital on January 6. You know things adults do!" Palmer joked.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the good news and shower Palmer in love.

"Stop! KeKe Palmer being pregnant has me in my feels! We truly grew up along side her so this is just beautiful! Congratulations to you! @KekePalmer," wrote one fan.

"The same Keke Palmer I’ve been watching since I was a kid is having a baby," someone tweeted out with an emotional clip of Wendy Williams.

Another fan responded to the tweet, writing, "Like this is making me so emotional, all the girlies we watched growing up are becoming mothers."

Palmer hasn't disclosed how far along she is in her pregnancy, but one thing the internet can agree on is that her baby is going to have a hilarious mother.

From Your Site Articles
    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...