Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
disney+

Disney Plus Has A Release Date For 'The Proud Family' Revival Series & It's Even Louder

Penny and the gang are streaming this February.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Disney Plus Has A Release Date For 'The Proud Family' Revival Series & It's Even Louder
Disney+ | Handout

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

Penny Proud, Suga Mama, Dijonay and the rest of the gang are back!

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series is premiering on Disney Plus on February 23, 2022. This revival of the Disney Channel show will include all of the same characters we love with the original cast members reprising their roles.

The series will continue to follow Penny Proud who is now 14 years old, along with her family and friends and the adventurous mishaps they always seem to get into.

Disney Plus Has A Release Date For 'The Proud Family' Revival Series & It's Even Louder Disney+ | Handout

While we can expect Oscar, Penny's dad, to have larger-than-life dreams, argue with Suga Mama and be overly protective of his teenage daughter, there are new characters and situations to navigate in this modern world.

For the first time on the show, we will see new kids at the school with two dads, social media influencers and a socially woke neighbour who thinks she has a lot to teach Penny. They've come a long way in the last 20 or so years.

Amongst the recurring new characters, you may recognize the voice of actress Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, and Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins. The guest cast will include the voices of Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish and Lil Nas X.

New episodes will debut each Wednesday on Disney plus.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Trailer | Disney+ Original Series www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles

Disney Plus Is Doing A 'Santa Clause' Series With Tim Allen & We're Ready For The Nostalgia

After 16 years, 'The Santa Clause' is coming to town:santa:

Buena Vista Pictures

Tim Allen is returning as your favourite childhood Santa Claus!

Disney Plus just announced that the actor best known for his roles in Home Improvement, Last Man Standing andToy Story will be reprising his role as the jolly holiday icon in a new Santa Clause limited series on the streaming platform.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Toronto Food Subscriptions That Send Tasty Treats Right To Your Door Every Month

You'll never run out of pasta or ice cream. 🍝🍦

@crafty_ramen | Instagram, @sostreats | Instagram

Yes, ice cream subscriptions actually exist, along with tons of other delicious food subscriptions that you can get delivered in Toronto.

From ramen kits to gooey cookies, you'll never be hungry again with these food boxes, some of which can be delivered as often as every week.

Keep Reading Show less

Disney Parks Is Hiring Content Creators RN & You Can Get Paid To Make TikTok Videos

One of the requirements is "loving all things Disney."

@disneyparks | TikTok

Job alert for all Disney fans: The parks are hiring, and they want to pay you to make TikToks.

Yes, you absolutely read that right. The Disney Parks TikTok account posted an exciting video about all the roles they are hiring for, and they're on the hunt for content creators.

Keep Reading Show less
chicago airbnbs

You Can Book The 'Home Alone' House On Airbnb & It's Time To Start Planning Your Traps

There's even a tarantula in Buzz's room — just in case the Wet Bandits find a way in.

Buzz | Airbnb

You can book the McCallister family's mansion for one night on Airbnb this Christmas, and you don't even have to make your family disappear to do it.

The mansion used in the original Home Alone movie will be available for just US$25 later this month, and you can keep the change, ya filthy animal.

Keep Reading Show less