Disney Plus Has A Release Date For 'The Proud Family' Revival Series & It's Even Louder
Penny and the gang are streaming this February.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.
Penny Proud, Suga Mama, Dijonay and the rest of the gang are back!
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series is premiering on Disney Plus on February 23, 2022. This revival of the Disney Channel show will include all of the same characters we love with the original cast members reprising their roles.
The series will continue to follow Penny Proud who is now 14 years old, along with her family and friends and the adventurous mishaps they always seem to get into.
While we can expect Oscar, Penny's dad, to have larger-than-life dreams, argue with Suga Mama and be overly protective of his teenage daughter, there are new characters and situations to navigate in this modern world.
For the first time on the show, we will see new kids at the school with two dads, social media influencers and a socially woke neighbour who thinks she has a lot to teach Penny. They've come a long way in the last 20 or so years.
Amongst the recurring new characters, you may recognize the voice of actress Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, and Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins. The guest cast will include the voices of Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish and Lil Nas X.
New episodes will debut each Wednesday on Disney plus.
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Trailer | Disney+ Original Series www.youtube.com