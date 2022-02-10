'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Is Coming To Disney Plus Soon & The Force Must Definitely Be With Us
Say "hello there" to the next Star Wars TV show!
After 17 years, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally back in the Star Wars universe, this time with his own show on Disney+.
The streaming platform just released a brand-new poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi, its next original series, along with the announcement of its May 25 release date.
Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus.pic.twitter.com/FDBc6SfK7l— Disney+ (@Disney+) 1644443148
The poster shows Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Kenobi, picking up a few years after we last saw the character in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith in 2005.
He seems to still be on the planet Tatooine, where he watched Luke Skywalker grow up. However, we're sure he's going to get into some trouble during his years as the guardian to the future Jedi.
Disney has also released an official synopsis for the show.
"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader," wrote Disney in a press release.
At the end of 2020, it was confirmed that Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Darth Vader.
Yeah, we gasped when we found out too.
Disney+ recently finished up its first season of The Book of Boba Fett, and there's apparently a third season of The Mandalorian in the works, too. That means we'll definitely be getting more helmeted tough guys and Baby Yoda, although we'll have to wait for it until sometime after Kenobi.
Or maybe not, because we're sure some other characters are bound to pop up in the new Obi-Wan show, too.
Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 25, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.
May the Force be with you while you patiently wait!