Disney Plus Is Doing A 'Santa Clause' Series With Tim Allen & We're Ready For The Nostalgia
After 16 years, 'The Santa Clause' is coming to town
Tim Allen is returning as your favourite childhood Santa Claus!
Disney Plus just announced that the actor best known for his roles in Home Improvement, Last Man Standing andToy Story will be reprising his role as the jolly holiday icon in a new Santa Clause limited series on the streaming platform.
Buena Vista Pictures
"In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," Disney said in a news release announcing the show on Friday.
"He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the [North] Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."
We last saw Allen don the red and white suit in 2006's Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, which co-starred Canadian Martin Short.
While little information is available about the series, we do know that production begins this March is warm, sunny Los Angeles.
The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3 feature Allen as Scott Calvin, a businessman who takes on the title of Santa Claus. Calvin deals with the duties and responsibilities that Santa's red coat brings, while balancing his personal life as a father and husband.
Does he have a healthy work-life balance? Probably not, but this is something we can all relate to in one way or another!
No release date has been set but we're going to take a wild guess that it'll arrive in time for the holiday season.
While we wait, we'll be sitting in front of the fireplace with milk and cookies while watching The Santa Clause on Disney Plus.