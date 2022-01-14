Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Disney Plus Is Doing A 'Santa Clause' Series With Tim Allen & We're Ready For The Nostalgia

After 16 years, 'The Santa Clause' is coming to town:santa:

Global Editorial Fellow
Disney Plus Is Doing A 'Santa Clause' Series With Tim Allen & We're Ready For The Nostalgia
Buena Vista Pictures

Tim Allen is returning as your favourite childhood Santa Claus!

Disney Plus just announced that the actor best known for his roles in Home Improvement, Last Man Standing andToy Story will be reprising his role as the jolly holiday icon in a new Santa Clause limited series on the streaming platform.

Buena Vista Pictures

"In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," Disney said in a news release announcing the show on Friday.

"He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the [North] Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

We last saw Allen don the red and white suit in 2006's Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, which co-starred Canadian Martin Short.

Disney | YouTube

While little information is available about the series, we do know that production begins this March is warm, sunny Los Angeles.

The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3 feature Allen as Scott Calvin, a businessman who takes on the title of Santa Claus. Calvin deals with the duties and responsibilities that Santa's red coat brings, while balancing his personal life as a father and husband.

Does he have a healthy work-life balance? Probably not, but this is something we can all relate to in one way or another!

No release date has been set but we're going to take a wild guess that it'll arrive in time for the holiday season.

While we wait, we'll be sitting in front of the fireplace with milk and cookies while watching The Santa Clause on Disney Plus.

From Your Site Articles

Disney Parks Is Hiring Content Creators RN & You Can Get Paid To Make TikTok Videos

One of the requirements is "loving all things Disney."

@disneyparks | TikTok

Job alert for all Disney fans: The parks are hiring, and they want to pay you to make TikToks.

Yes, you absolutely read that right. The Disney Parks TikTok account posted an exciting video about all the roles they are hiring for, and they're on the hunt for content creators.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Book The 'Home Alone' House On Airbnb & It's Time To Start Planning Your Traps

There's even a tarantula in Buzz's room — just in case the Wet Bandits find a way in.

Buzz | Airbnb

You can book the McCallister family's mansion for one night on Airbnb this Christmas, and you don't even have to make your family disappear to do it.

The mansion used in the original Home Alone movie will be available for just US$25 later this month, and you can keep the change, ya filthy animal.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Classic Christmas Movies That Everyone Needs To See At Least Once

You might be the Grinch if you haven't watched at least 7 of these flicks.🍿

Elf Movie | Facebook, IMDb

It wouldn't be the holiday season without re-watching Home Alone and Elf. So here are 11 classic Christmas movies that everyone needs to see at least once.

Go ahead and put on your fuzzy socks and cozy pyjamas; we have a diverse assortment of films that will get you in the holiday spirit.

Keep Reading Show less

The First 'Sneakerella' Trailer Just Dropped & The Ontario Is Fully Showing Throughout

The Disney movie was shot in Ontario in 2020!

disneyplus | Twitter

If you caught a glimpse of some Disney movie sets in Ontario last year, you can now see glimpses of them in a new trailer for Sneakerella!

The film, which offers a modern spin on the classic fairy tale, was filmed in Ontario all throughout 2020, and a first look has finally dropped ahead of its February 18, 2022 release date on Disney Plus.

Keep Reading Show less