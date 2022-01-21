Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Title Was Revealed & There's Some Major Foreshadowing
There's not just one ring to rule them all.
It's been over 20 years since the first The Lord of the Rings movie was released, and the adventurous storylines and beloved characters haven't lost their appeal. Combined with The Hobbit, binge-watching both trilogies makes for a great pandemic lockdown activity.
A new The Lord of the Rings TV series is coming to Prime Video this year, and the recently released title for the show provides fans with foreshadowing on what this story will be about.
The title for the much-anticipated prequel series was announced to be The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on January 19. The title was revealed in a video of the words being forged in molten metal into wooden mouldings of the letters.
The interpretation of this title will not be lost on fans of the books and movies, indicating that the story might dive into the creation of the infamous rings. We can expect to get a better understanding of the 19 additional rings and how they connect to the one that was made by Sauron.
Thus far, we've only really been told the story of the One Ring, and now we'll travel back thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings trilogies took place. For the first time, we will watch the heroes of the legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth's history come to life.
This new series will be available exclusively on Prime Video beginning September 2, 2022, with new episodes released weekly.
