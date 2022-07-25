From Marvel To 'Black Adam,' Here Are The Big Comic Con Trailers You Missed At San Diego
New looks at Black Panther, LOTR, Shazam and so much more!
San Diego Comic Con just went down after a two-year hiatus, and Marvel, Warner Bros., Amazon, Netflix and many others made up for lost time with some incredible trailers for their upcoming projects.
Of course, Marvel made the biggest splash by announcing a slew of movies and shows over the next three years, including a Fantastic Four movie, another Daredevil series and two more Avengers films titled The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
But those are just release dates and fancy text right now. You're here for trailers.
So if you weren't in San Diego or you had other things to do on a warm summer weekend, don't worry: we've rounded up the biggest trailers from Comic Con, including new looks at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Adam, Sandman and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Enjoy!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer
Chadwick Bosman's death is clearly casting a shadow over the Black Panther sequel, which shows Wakanda in mourning. Boseman's T'Challa is seemingly gone and his nation now faces a challenge from the Sub-Mariner Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Marvel's answer to Aquaman.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres November 11.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TrailerMarvel Entertainment | Youtube
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law trailer
Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) goes to Hulk school with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in the final trailer for She-Hulk, the next big Marvel series on Disney+.
The series starts streaming on August 17.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law TrailerMarvel Entertainment | Youtube
Black Adam trailer
Dwayne Johnson himself showed up in costume on Saturday to debut the newest trailer for Black Adam, his lighting-powered anti-hero from DC Comics.
The Rock has been talking about this movie for years, and we'll finally get to see it on October 21.
Black Adam TrailerWarner Bros. | Youtube
Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer
Yes, we're getting two DC Comics movies starring guys with lightning bolts on their chests. No, it's not a coincidence; Shazam and Black Adam are old foes from the comics. Although, it doesn't look like they'll be crossing over (yet).
Zachary Levi takes on Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren in the new trailer for Shazam! Fury of The Gods, a sequel to the 2019 film.
Black Adam and Shazam are essentially two sides of the same lightning-powered coin, but if you prefer a more comedic approach to superheroes, this entry will be more up your alley.
Shazam! 2 drops this Christmas.
Shazam! 2 TrailerWarner Bros. | Youtube
John Wick 4 trailer
The trailer for John Wick 4 promises all the action you'd expect from a Keanu Reeves movie, along with an unexpected nod to his other big franchise, The Matrix.
That's right: former Morpheus actor Laurence Fishburne shows up to give
Neo John Wick some pointers in this next movie, and we are here for it -- especially if they bust out their kung fu.
John Wick 4 TrailerOne Media | Youtube
Sandman trailer
Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic book is just around the corner, and the streamer dropped an action-packed trailer over the weekend ahead of its release.
The show stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, a god-like immortal who is responsible for humanity's dreams -- until he gets captured and things fall apart.
Sandman hits Netflix on August 5.
Sandman Trailer Netflix | Youtube
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer
Amazon offered its best look yet at the LOTR prequel with a new trailer teasing the origins of Sauron, that guy whom you might know as the big fiery eye from the movies.
Rings of Power debuts on September 2.
LOTR: RIngs of Power Trailer Prime Video | Youtube
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer
Does Stranger Things deserve a bit of credit for this one?
After a few B-movieattempts at making Dungeons and Dragons happen on screen, it looks like we're finally going to get a star-studded adaptation of the popular role-playing game.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks to be a heist movie with a great cast, including Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant.
You can roll the dice with this one in March 2023.
Dungeons & Dragons TrailerParamount | Youtube
That's just a taste of what we can expect in the next year!