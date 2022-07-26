8 Things You Need To Know For July 26
Including DJ Khaled's food tour of Toronto, the sex lives of young Canadians & more!
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here! ☕
Off the top, here's Josh Elliott with a breakdown of the biggest movie trailers that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con.
In Case You Missed It
1. When Iconic Canadian Dishes Fail To Live Up To The Hype
When Narcity editor Janice Rodrigues first arrived in Canada after spending the eight previous years in Dubai, she eagerly anticipated trying some of our country's signature dishes for the first time. Spoiler alert: some of the food she sampled simply did not live up to the hype. From poutine and ketchup chips to caesars and Timmies donuts, here are Janice's first impressions on everything Canadian.
- My Take: You can't really judge butter tarts until you've tried them fresh from a roadside stand — the smaller the town, the better. Also, they should have either raisins or pecans in them.
2. Here's How The Sex Lives Of Young Canadians Are Changing
Canadians aged 18-to-24 "are more sexually adventurous" than their predecessors, according to the findings from a recent survey by the youth-driven charity LetsStopAIDS, Sarah Rohoman reports. What exactly does that mean? Well, that demographic has shown a greater ambivalence toward using protection and sending nudes, suggesting to experts that a greater focus on sexual health education and resources is crucial. Here's what you need to know.
- By The Numbers: The study indicated that 28% of respondents who had been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection did not seek treatment. Meanwhile, 75% of respondents are worried about the pandemic's impact on their mental health.
3. DJ Khaled Has Entered Full-Blown Tourist Mode In Toronto
DJ Khaled, the man best known for his gregarious social media presence (and, occasionally, shouting his own name on the pop songs he produces), has been living his best tourist life. The first thing the producer did after touching down in Toronto this weekend was drop by Pat's Homestyle Jamaican on his way to the hotel. Then, he visited Drake's favourite restaurant, Sotto Sotto, where his life was apparently changed forever by a particular shrimp dish.
- Go Deeper: The clip is featured in both stories, but you really do need to see Khaled rumble down Bathurst Street (?), catch a bachelorette party riding one of those group bicycle things (??), and everyone absolutely losing their collective minds (!!).
What Else You Need To Know Today
⛪ PAPAL VISIT
Pope Francis didn't mince words on Monday. "I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples," the 85-year-old said at the former site of a residential school near Edmonton. Our Charlie Hart has more here.
🏖️ LIFE'S A BEACH
In her ongoing pursuit of an endless summer, Madeline Forsyth checks in on the sandy beaches and charming shops of Port Stanley, south of London, Ontario. Here's why the locale gave her East Coast vibes.
📌JOB BOARD
Megan Renaud scoured the job boards so you don't have to. Here are seven Ontario-based Government of Canada postings that pay at least $100,000 per year — but you'll need some experience in order to make the big bucks.
