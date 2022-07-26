Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Lotto 6/49 Winner In NB Is $1M Richer & Is Using Her Prize Money To Help Out Family

She says she won't be retiring!

Trending Staff Writer
Donna Steeves with a cheque for $1 million.

A Lotto 6/49 winner just got a whole lot richer, and she doesn't even plan on retiring.

According to a release from Atlantic Lottery, Donna Steeves, who hails from Sussex, N.B., found out she won big while stopping at the grocery store and had her Lotto 6/49 numbers from July 9 checked.

To the surprise of both herself and the store employee, Steeves found out she was the recipient of a $1-million Guaranteed Prize.

“The guy working was just staring at the screen, he didn’t know what to say,” Steeves said. “Eventually, he told me I better call Atlantic Lottery.”

While some might take a windfall like this to mean it's time to quit their day job, Steeve's works at a locally-owned spice and tea producer and isn't giving up her work just yet as she likes what she does.

She shared that she's very close to her daughter, who was the first person with which she shared her big news.

“Oh yes, she was pretty excited!” Steeves said.

Her daughter has a wedding coming up in the fall and Steeve's is "thrilled" she'll be able to put some money towards the happy event.

As well, she's going to put aside some funds for her grandson's future schooling and buy a new house for herself.

The Guaranteed Prize, what Steeve's won, is "a 10-digit computer generated number included on every Lotto 6/49 ticket."

A fellow Maritimer also recently won a life-altering amount with the 6/49 lotto.

In April, Gary McCourt from P.E.I. found out he won a whopping $8.6 million while having Easter dinner with his family.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

