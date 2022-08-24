Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto 649

A Lotto 6/49 Winner In NL Raked In $1 Million & Said She Couldn't Believe What She Was Seeing

“It’s definitely going to be a very good change."

Trending Staff Writer
Irene Stack with a Lotto 6/49 cheque for $1 milllion.

Irene Stack with a Lotto 6/49 cheque for $1 milllion.

AL_Lottery | Twitter

A new Lotto 6/49 winner has been announced, and Irene Stack from Paradise, N.L is now $1 million richer.

According to a press release from Atlantic Lottery, the lucky lotto winner says she usually plays Set For Life or Lotto Max but decided to go a different path and pick up a Lotto 6/49 ticket instead.

As it turns out, that purchase ended up making her a millionaire as she was the winner of the August 13 Guaranteed Prize Draw which is "a 10-digit computer generated number included on every Lotto 6/49 ticket" in addition to the main jackpot offered.

"I checked my ticket with the Atlantic Lottery app after I heard there was a winner in Paradise," she said. "When I scanned it, it said ‘Major Winner’ so I checked the numbers online and didn’t quite believe what I was seeing."

Like most people who play the lottery, Stack always wondered what would happen if she were to get lucky.

"I always dreamt about winning, always bought tickets and said, 'What if?'" she shared. "I just always wanted to be able to live life, travel and not have much of a worry, so now hopefully that will be the case."

As for what Stack has in mind for her windfall, she says she and her husband will pay off their mortgage as well as work on finishing up some home renovations, buy a new vehicle and take their very first solo vacation together.

As well, she's going to "treat her stepson and share some of the wealth with family."

"It’s definitely going to be a very good change," Stack said of her exciting win. "We’ve both worked very hard to get where we’ve been, so this is going to allow us to do what we want to do, live life and have options."

Have fun!

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...