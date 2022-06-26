Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

scratch ticket

A Newfoundland Dad Is Now 'Set For Life' Thanks To A Lottery Scratch Ticket For Father's Day

"The two of us were just jubilant when we saw it.”

Trending Staff Writer
Anne and John Bartlett holding a Set for Life cheque.

Anne and John Bartlett holding a Set for Life cheque.

AL_Lottery | Twitter

Thanks to a Father's Day card from their daughter containing a lottery scratch ticket, John and Anne Bartlett from St. John’s, Newfoundland, are $650,000 richer.

In a release from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, John recounted exactly how the whole scenario played out.

“I was down to the house where my daughter is to, and she left a Father’s Day card for me,” he said.

“When I opened it, I saw there was two Set for Life tickets in it, and after I handed them to Anne to scratch, she didn’t believe what she saw.”

“I saw three suns and the prize payout said 'Set for Life,'" Anne said. “I looked at it at least three times before I called John to show him. The two of us were just jubilant when we saw it.”

It also seems like their daughter had a hard time believing John when he called her with the news.

“I’m a bit of a prankster when it comes to my children, but I thought I finally convinced her that we had won,” John said. “We hung up the phone, and then five minutes later, she called me back and said, ‘Are you playing with me?’”

As for what they plan on doing with their win, John is going to join his wife in retirement, and the two are going to pay off some bills, buy a new vehicle and take a trip to Ireland or Scotland, but "maybe even both."

Winners of Set for Life can choose between receiving $1000 a week for 25 years or one big lump sum payment of $675,000. The Bartletts chose the latter.

Sounds like a good way to start your retirement, John!

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...