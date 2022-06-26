A Newfoundland Dad Is Now 'Set For Life' Thanks To A Lottery Scratch Ticket For Father's Day
"The two of us were just jubilant when we saw it.”
Thanks to a Father's Day card from their daughter containing a lottery scratch ticket, John and Anne Bartlett from St. John’s, Newfoundland, are $650,000 richer.
In a release from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, John recounted exactly how the whole scenario played out.
“I was down to the house where my daughter is to, and she left a Father’s Day card for me,” he said.
“When I opened it, I saw there was two Set for Life tickets in it, and after I handed them to Anne to scratch, she didn’t believe what she saw.”
\u201cMeet our latest winners, Anne and John of St. John's, N.L. won Set For Life! #AtlanticWin \ud83c\udf89\u200b\n\nIt was a Father's Day unlike any other when John received a scratch ticket as a gift! Read their full story here \u27a1 https://t.co/DmYLJnuLid 19+\u201d— Atlantic Lottery (@Atlantic Lottery) 1656081903
“I saw three suns and the prize payout said 'Set for Life,'" Anne said. “I looked at it at least three times before I called John to show him. The two of us were just jubilant when we saw it.”
It also seems like their daughter had a hard time believing John when he called her with the news.
“I’m a bit of a prankster when it comes to my children, but I thought I finally convinced her that we had won,” John said. “We hung up the phone, and then five minutes later, she called me back and said, ‘Are you playing with me?’”
As for what they plan on doing with their win, John is going to join his wife in retirement, and the two are going to pay off some bills, buy a new vehicle and take a trip to Ireland or Scotland, but "maybe even both."
Winners of Set for Life can choose between receiving $1000 a week for 25 years or one big lump sum payment of $675,000. The Bartletts chose the latter.
Sounds like a good way to start your retirement, John!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.