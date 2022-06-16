Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A PEI Couple Won Lotto Max After Having A Hard Day & One Of Them Straight-Up Quit Their Job

"I slapped my cheek three times."

Trending Staff Writer
Allan MacKinnon and Carol Vezina-MacKinnon holding a cheque.

AL_Lottery | Twitter

A lucky couple in P.E.I are now $1 million richer thanks to their Lotto Max win.

According to the Atlantic Lottery, Allan MacKinnon and Carol Vezina-MacKinnon, who live in Cornwall, found out they had won big after doing some hard work cleaning up after large tree fell on their property.

While running errands, Carol checked their tickets from the June 3 draw and found out they won a Maxmillion prize.

“I slapped my cheek three times, really hard, because I thought I had to be dreaming,” she said. “We were sweaty and hot from working so hard all day, I just thought I would open my eyes and wake up any minute.”

“We get in the truck every week and talk about what we’d do if we won a million dollars and always had all these answers,” she continued. “Then, we actually won and we just stared at each other and didn’t know what to do.”

It appears as though Allan knows what he wants to do as he quit his job as the harbour master for Port Summerside.

“This win has definitely expedited my retirement,” Allan said. “I gave my three-month notice right away; it was the first decision made.”

As for Carol, she's not ready to retire as she enjoys her job as a licensed insurance agent.

As for their plans with their winnings, the couple are going to help out their family, do some house renovations, plan a few trips to Scotland, travel down south and take a cruise.

Sounds like the two will be living their best life!

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

