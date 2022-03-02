A Lottery Winner From BC Said He Didn't Sleep For 3 Days After Landing The $675K Prize
He's set for life!
A lottery winner from B.C. is set for life after scooping a huge $675,000 from their winning ticket.
Fashion designer Christian Buron, from Surrey, said he couldn't sleep after realizing that he had landed the huge win playing Set for Life.
He bought his ticket from Food Folks on 176A St. after being inspired to make the purchase when he saw a poster of a previous lottery winner.
He told BCLC, "It said, 'Anyone can win, and you could be next.'"
“I thought that could be me one day and it finally happened. My dream was always to buy a house for me and my family," he added.
Buron said he was at home after work one night when he scanned his lottery ticket.
He said, "I scratched it and scanned it right away and saw I won. My first thought was getting a house."
On his initial reaction, he added, "Exciting, very, very exciting! I don’t think I slept for three days after finding out."
He said he's only shared the news with his wife so far.
"She thought I was joking at first and made me call BCLC right away."
When asked how he plans to spend his new-found money, Buron said he'll likely invite his family to a nice dinner and then take the kids out to do "something fun."
Other recent lottery winners from B.C. include Wendy Kinley, from Powell River, from Powell River, who scooped $100,000 on the Christmas Day Lotto 6/49 draw.
Emma and Seabata Makhakhe, from Victoria, B.C. won $500,000 on the Lotto Max draw on January 7. They plan to buy two homes with their winnings, one for themselves in South Africa, and another for Seabata's mom in Lesotho.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.