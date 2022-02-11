Sections

A Lotto Winner In BC Got 'Really Emotional' When He Told His Parents About The Huge Win

His girlfriend told him while he was driving!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A lotto winner in B.C. got super emotional when he told his parents about the huge win.

Joshua Sherman from Lake Country in B.C. found out he had won the Lotto 6/49 draw on November 27, 2021, and is now planning to treat himself with a new purchase.

He won a whopping $47,849 from the draw, and of course, was super excited about the news.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lake Country Husky on Highway 97.

His girlfriend had checked the ticket for him on their way home, back from his parent's house, and that is when the big news was revealed.

“I didn’t believe it,” he told BCLC in a press release.

After a few days though, the shocking news started to sink in. When Sherman had told his parents about the winnings — he got extremely emotional because he was so happy.

It seems Sherman will take things slow with his new money. The first thing he plans to purchase is a new computer.

“Shocking…anything can happen, and anyone can win," Sherman added.

Luck is everywhere in the province. On June 15, 2021, a Lotto winner, became $500,000 richer from winning the Lotto Max draw. He thought he had won only $500 originally, but after his wife checked the ticket for him — they realized it was a much larger number.

Another Lotto Max winner from B.C. also found out he had won $500,000 on December 24, 2021. This winner planned to celebrate with a prime rib and lobster dinner for his family.

