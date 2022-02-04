Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Winner Found Out She'd Won While Getting A Haircut & Left The Salon In Shock

The bad hair day was worth it.

Vancouver Staff Writer
Lotto Winner Found Out She'd Won While Getting A Haircut & Left The Salon In Shock
BCLC

A lotto winner in B.C. left the salon during a haircut when she found out she was suddenly a millionaire. It's totally worth a bad hair day, finding out you won the lottery!

The winner, Kimberley Anhofer, is from Abbotsford, B.C. and got her winning ticket at the Town Pantry at 32700 Lougheed Highway. She found out that she had won as she sat in the chair at her hairdresser. Of course, she was in complete disbelief.

“I pulled out the ticket and it shocked the heck out of me,” Anhofer said.

What an absolutely jaw-dropping thing to see in the middle of an appointment.

"I told the hairdresser I had to leave so I never had my hair finished that day," she added.

I don't think anyone could resist running out of the salon to celebrate a huge win like that.

The first in the Anhofer's family to find out about the winnings was her daughter.

“My daughter and I went back and forth about 12 times where she would say, ‘No way, are you serious?’ and I would say, ‘Yes!’ It was a very emotional, real moment,” she said.

To celebrate, Anhofer and her long-time friend of 30 years had champagne and steak for dinner.

"This win has given me the wiggle room I've always dreamed of. I've been grinding my way through developing my own business and this win means everything to me," she said.

The lotto winner plans to purchase an electric car and hopefully take some well-deserved vacation soon.

Another B.C. lottery winner took home $1 million recently and is getting a new set of wheels.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

lotto max

Lotto Winner In BC Is $1 Million Richer & Ready For A New Ride To Use With His Family

"I’ll buy a side-by-side for me and my girls."

BCLC

A lottery winner in B.C. just took home $1 million by playing the Lotto 6/49, and is getting a new set of wheels to celebrate.

The winner, Michael Redmile, is from Quesnel, B.C. and won the December 11, 2021 draw. The generous dad is using his winnings to get a side-by-side that he can use with his "girls."

Keep Reading Show less

A Man Won $4 Million In The Lottery & He Got The Numbers From A Fortune Cookie

Probably the best $4 he ever spent 🥠💰

Miriam370 | Dreamstime, Photopal604 | Dreamstime

A fortune cookie quite literally delivered a fortune for one lucky North Carolina man.

Retired veteran Gabriel Fierro, 60, used the numbers he got in a fortune cookie on a Mega Millions ticket and ended up winning $4 million!

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Winners In BC Have Been Playing Together For Over A Decade & Finally Won Big

The two friends were "amazed" that they'd won!

BCLC

Two lotto winners from B.C., who played together for over a decade, have finally taken home a huge win.

The lucky duo — Pals Douglas Klashinsky and Marcel Zastre — are now $50,378.40 richer thanks to matching 5/6+ numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw from October 30, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lottery Winner From Alberta Said She Can Now Move Out Of Her Mobile Home Into A New House

"I couldn't believe it!"

WCLC

A lottery winner from Alberta said she is planning to move out of her mobile home and purchase a new house.

Tina Coutts landed the $1 million prize scratching her 200X MULTIPLIER ZING ticket that she bought from the Shell gas station in Morinville, just north of Edmonton.

Keep Reading Show less