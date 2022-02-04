Lotto Winner Found Out She'd Won While Getting A Haircut & Left The Salon In Shock
The bad hair day was worth it.
A lotto winner in B.C. left the salon during a haircut when she found out she was suddenly a millionaire. It's totally worth a bad hair day, finding out you won the lottery!
The winner, Kimberley Anhofer, is from Abbotsford, B.C. and got her winning ticket at the Town Pantry at 32700 Lougheed Highway. She found out that she had won as she sat in the chair at her hairdresser. Of course, she was in complete disbelief.
“I pulled out the ticket and it shocked the heck out of me,” Anhofer said.
What an absolutely jaw-dropping thing to see in the middle of an appointment.
"I told the hairdresser I had to leave so I never had my hair finished that day," she added.
I don't think anyone could resist running out of the salon to celebrate a huge win like that.
The first in the Anhofer's family to find out about the winnings was her daughter.
“My daughter and I went back and forth about 12 times where she would say, ‘No way, are you serious?’ and I would say, ‘Yes!’ It was a very emotional, real moment,” she said.
To celebrate, Anhofer and her long-time friend of 30 years had champagne and steak for dinner.
"This win has given me the wiggle room I've always dreamed of. I've been grinding my way through developing my own business and this win means everything to me," she said.
The lotto winner plans to purchase an electric car and hopefully take some well-deserved vacation soon.
Another B.C. lottery winner took home $1 million recently and is getting a new set of wheels.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.