Someone In BC Just Won $10.9M With Lotto 6/49 & You Should Check Your Ticket ASAP

Vancouver Editor
A lottery ticket that was bought in New Westminster, B.C. scored the $10.9 million jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

BCLC put out a call for lotto players in B.C. to check their tickets for the winning numbers — and it could be you.

According to a press release from BCLC, it was the only ticket in the country that was bought with all six of the winning numbers for the May 28 draw.

If you have a lottery ticket lying around, check to see if these are your numbers: 6, 13, 15, 29, 45, and 48.

Luck is in the air in the province, because this is actually the fourth time in only three months that a B.C. ticket has won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

In March an uncle and nephew won a cool $8 million together, followed by a Burnaby couple taking home $6 million later in the month. Then in April, a bus driver in Surrey won a life-changing $18.7 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

BCLC said that anyone who has won a lottery prize has 52 weeks, from the date of the draw that is on their ticket, to claim their winnings.

Hopefully, whoever the lucky winner is can find some creative ways to use their new riches. One lotto winner from B.C. used his winnings to buy his mom a car, while another one decided to treat his family to a fancy dinner with the money.

With an almost $11 million win, the possibilities for this winner are endless.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

