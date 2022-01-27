Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winner From BC Plans To Buy His Mom A Car & It's Just The Sweetest Gesture

"My mom has always helped me out." ❤️

Vancouver Editor
BCLC

A Lotto Max winner from B.C. says he is going to use his incredible win to buy his mom a new car.

Eric West won $1 million in the Lotto Max draw on June 22, 2021.

West, from Mackenzie, B.C., bought his lottery ticket from a kiosk at Mackenzie Mall, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. He found out that he had won big while he was visiting his mom in Hazelton on Christmas Eve.

It was probably one of the best Christmas gifts ever.

At first, he didn't think he had won that big, though.

“I thought I won $1,000 so my mom said to go scan it at a retailer,” West said.

Lucky for him, the prize was actually $1 million!

When he realized that the win was way bigger than he originally thought, he said that he was “so surprised."

His mom was the very first person to find out about the win. The next to hear was his brother, who was also with them for the visit.

While some people struggle to decide what to spend their winnings on, West seemed to know pretty quickly.

“My mom has always helped me out so the first thing I want to do is buy her a new car,” he said.

It might just be the sweetest gesture of all time!

Even though he knows where he'll be spending some of the money, he said that "even now it’s hard to believe."

B.C. is full of lucky winners! Recently, a man from Prince George took home just over $130,000 in a Lotto Max draw. He shared the news of the win with his sister, who told him she needs a swimming pool.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

