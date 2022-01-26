Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winner From BC Is Selling His Home & Moving Closer To Family After Huge Win

“Pure happiness, blessed and elated!”

Vancouver Staff Writer
BCLC | Handout

A man in B.C. is selling his home and moving closer to his family, after winning a Lotto Max draw.

Peter Jones is currently living in Greenwood, B.C, and is now the lucky winner of an astonishing $179,218 from playing the lottery!

Jones purchased his lucky winning ticket from McMynn’s Family Foods on Florence St. He was sitting at his kitchen table when miraculously, he realized he won the huge amount of money in the November 19, 2021, Lotto Max draw.

Imagine casually finding out you have won the lottery while sitting in your kitchen. Most people would probably spit out their coffee in shock after hearing the unbelievable news!

Although he is currently living in Greenwood, his family is in Victoria.

“This win is going to give us the financial security to sell our home and move back to Victoria to be closer to my family,” said Jones in a news release from BCLC.

It's so heartwarming to hear that he is using his winnings to spend more time with loved ones.

Ultimately, Jones said that he is feeling “pure happiness, blessed and elated!”

Jones isn't the only lucky winner from B.C., that has had their life changed by the lottery.

A man from Prince George found out he won a whopping $130,000 from the Lotto Max draw on December 3, 2021.

There was also a woman from Victoria who found out she won $47,849.70 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on November 27, 2021.

Luck is in the air for these B.C. folks!

