Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 19 Are In & It's A $17 Million Jackpot
That's some serious cash! 💸
Calling everyone who plays this lottery! The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 19 are in and you can check your tickets right now to see if you won anything!
There is a $17 million jackpot that's available to be won with this draw so you might want to find out if you got lucky or will have to play again.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 19
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on November 19 are 1, 13, 14, 17, 25, 28 and 41. The bonus number is 43.
For those who play Encore, the winning number is 1451183.
A $17 million jackpot is up for grabs but no ticket has been sold that matched all seven numbers, which means nobody is taking home that cash.
The next draw on November 23 will now have a jackpot of $22 million!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 16
For the draw earlier in the week on November 16, the winning numbers were 5, 6, 7, 17, 26, 29 and 42 along with 38 as the bonus.
The Encore winning number was 4272345.
No winning ticket was sold for that draw and nobody won that $12 million jackpot.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.