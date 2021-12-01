Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 30 Are In & It's A $32 Million Jackpot
Check your tickets! 💸
The official Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, November 30 are out and it's time to check your tickets to see if you scored big.
There's a whopping $32 million available in this draw which could make your bank account quite a bit richer.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 30
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on November 30 are 4, 7, 8, 22, 24, 30 and 49. The bonus number is 42.
As for Encore, the lucky digits are 8947260.
This draw has a $32 million jackpot available but since there was no winning ticket, the grand prize is increasing by quite a lot.
For the next draw on Friday, December 3, the jackpot will be $50 million which means there will be Maxmillions available as well. Two $1 million prizes will be up for grabs in the draw.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 26
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 26 draw were 9, 26, 30, 35, 37, 42, 50 and the bonus was 47.
For people that play Encore, the winning number was 1014590.
There was no winning ticket for the draw and nobody won the $22 million jackpot so the grand prize jumped to $32 million.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. EST on draw nights.