Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 26 Are In & It's A $27 Million Jackpot
That's a lot of cash!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Friday, November 26, have now been revealed and somebody in Canada could be a whole lot richer.
For this draw, there is a $27 million jackpot available to be won! Here are the winning numbers so you can check your tickets.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 26
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 26 draw are 9, 26, 30, 35, 37, 42, 50 and the bonus is 47.
For anyone who also plays Encore with this lottery, the winning number for that is 1014590.
No winning ticket with all seven numbers matched has been sold for this $27 million draw, which means the grand prize has risen once again.
The draw on November 30 will offer a massive jackpot of $32 million!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 23
Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for the draw on November 23 were 14, 17, 25, 27, 31, 32 and 34. The bonus was 20.
Also, the Encore winning number was 6001464.
Nobody won the $22 million jackpot that was up for grabs with this draw either, which upped the grand prize.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.