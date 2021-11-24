Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 23 Are In & It's A $22 Million Jackpot
Remember to check your tickets! 🤑
The official Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, November 23 are out now and you can check if your ticket is a winner!
With this draw, there is $22 million up for grabs so you could be quite a few million dollars richer.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 23
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on November 23 are 14, 17, 25, 27, 31, 32 and 34. Also, the bonus number is 20.
Then for Encore, the lucky number is 6001464.
There is a $22 million jackpot available with this draw but no winning ticket has been sold so the grand prize is getting even bigger.
For the next draw on November 26, the jackpot will be a whopping $27 million!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 19
Before this, the winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on November 19 were 1, 13, 14, 17, 25, 28 and 41. Then the bonus number was 43.
For people who also play Encore, the winning number then was 1451183.
There was no winning ticket for the draw and nobody won the $17 million jackpot so the grand prize jumped to $22 million.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. EST on draw nights.