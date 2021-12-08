Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 7 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Four prizes worth $1 million each are also up for grabs!
Get ready to check your tickets because the Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 7 draw have been revealed!
Not only is there a $55 million jackpot with this draw but there are also four Maxmillions available to be won that are $1 million each.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 7
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on December 7 are 9, 16, 19, 24, 27, 34 and 40. Then the bonus is 7.
For Encore, the number to have is 3179728.
With this draw, four Maxmillions worth $1 million each are up for grabs. The winning numbers for those are:
- 1, 15, 25, 30, 36, 38 and 47
- 3, 11, 20, 31, 37, 43 and 45
- 10, 16, 34, 37, 40, 41 and 46
- 12, 17, 30, 32, 37, 41 and 45
No winning ticket that matched all seven numbers has been sold and so the $55 million jackpot is unclaimed.
However, one of the Maxmillions was won in the draw with a ticket sold in Ontario!
For the draw that's happening later this week on December 10, a grand prize of $60 million and six Maxmillions are being offered!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 3
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on December 3 were 7, 18, 22, 35, 37, 43 and 45 with a bonus of 44.
For anyone who plays Encore, that number was 6620362.
There were two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each available to be won as well and the winning numbers were:
- 2, 8, 10, 11, 44, 46 and 50
- 10, 19, 31, 34, 36, 38 and 43
Nobody won the $50 million jackpot that was offered with the draw or the two Maxmillions.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.