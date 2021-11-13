Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 12 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
And there's one magic $50 million ticket out there!
Someone has struck gold! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Friday, November 12 draw have been revealed and there is a big, big winner.
Friday's jackpot hit a staggering $50 million, and according to OLG, one lucky person has won the entire jackpot. If you've thrown your hat in the ring, it's time to check the numbers and see if you're waking up much richer than you were last night!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 12
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Friday, November 12 draw are 4, 6, 7, 10, 17, 27 and 44, and the bonus number is 40.
The Encore number is 8220814, and the Maxmillions numbers are, 2, 13, 31, 32, 34, 40 and 47 along with 13, 30, 33, 42, 45, 49 and 50.
Because the main jackpot was claimed, the next jackpot will be $12 million!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 9
Last week's Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 9 draw were 2, 8, 16, 17, 19, 26 and 42, and the bonus number was 41. The encore number was 4147386.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
The Lotto Max draws happen twice every week — on Tuesdays and Fridays.
For every $5 you buy you get three plays, and each set has seven numbers numbered 1 to 50.
Each jackpot starts at $10 million but can get as high as $70 million if no one strikes lucky enough. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million (as it did this week), the Maxmillions — individual $1-million prizes — come into effect!
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw, for when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.