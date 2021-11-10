Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Money
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 9 Are In & It's A $41 Million Jackpot

The hunt for the jackpot continues!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 9 Are In & It's A $41 Million Jackpot
@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The magic Lotto Max winning numbers for the Tuesday, November 9 draw have finally been released and there's still a whole lot of money still out there to be claimed.

Tuesday's jackpot hit a grand total of $41 million, but there were even more prizes up for grabs — so now's a good time to check your tickets and see if you struck gold!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 9

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 9 draw are 2, 8, 16, 17, 19, 26 and 42, and the bonus number is 41.

For those playing Encore, the golden number is 4147386.

Unfortunately there was no jackpot winner this time around, which means that the grand prize for Friday, November 12, sits at a whopping $50 million! That's also the threshold for Maxmillions to kick into effect, and there will be two of those up for grabs this coming Friday.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 5

Last week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 5 draw were 2, 10, 11, 17, 19, 32 and 42. The bonus number — again — was 41.

The winning Encore number on that date was 4057196. Nobody won the grand prize back then, which is why we're seeing it start to skyrocket again!

How Does Lotto Max Work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice every seven days — on Tuesdays and Fridays, each and every week.

For every $5 you buy you get three plays, and each set has seven numbers numbered 1 through 50.

Each jackpot starts at $10 million but can get as high as $70 million if no one strikes lucky enough. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, too, the Maxmillions — individual $1-million prizes — come into effect!

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

From Your Site Articles

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 5 Are In & It's A $35 Million Jackpot

The jackpot just keeps getting bigger!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Friday, November 5, have been revealed and you can now check your tickets.

A jackpot of $35 million is up for grabs with this draw but even if you didn't win the jackpot, you might have won another cash prize, so it can't hurt to see if you matched any numbers!

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winner Forgot To Check His Tickets & Realized He'd Won $1M In The Gas Station

He has big plans for the money!

BCLC, @atlanticlottery | Instagram

A Lotto Max winner plans to quick-step his way to some dancing lessons after landing a $1 million prize.

Chee Yee Fong, from Port Coquitlam, B.C., said it has been a dream of his to get more tango lessons and plans to use some his winnings on a great instructor.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Lottery Winner Found Out He'd Won $675K In Starbucks & He's Wasting No Time Spending It

He has big plans!

Courtesy of BCLC

A B.C. man can now fulfill his dreams of travelling the world after he found out he'd won the Lotto Set for Life scratchcard — in Starbucks.

Ryan Spibey, from Port Moody, bought the ticket from Petro-Canada in Burnaby and was having coffee when he found out that he was $675,000 wealthier.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 2 Are In & It's A $29 Million Jackpot

Check those tickets, folks!

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The official Lotto Max winning numbers are in for the draw on Tuesday, November 2 and it's time to check your tickets.

With this draw, the grand prize jackpot being offered is $29 million!

Keep Reading Show less