Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 9 Are In & It's A $41 Million Jackpot
The hunt for the jackpot continues!
The magic Lotto Max winning numbers for the Tuesday, November 9 draw have finally been released and there's still a whole lot of money still out there to be claimed.
Tuesday's jackpot hit a grand total of $41 million, but there were even more prizes up for grabs — so now's a good time to check your tickets and see if you struck gold!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 9
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 9 draw are 2, 8, 16, 17, 19, 26 and 42, and the bonus number is 41.
For those playing Encore, the golden number is 4147386.
Unfortunately there was no jackpot winner this time around, which means that the grand prize for Friday, November 12, sits at a whopping $50 million! That's also the threshold for Maxmillions to kick into effect, and there will be two of those up for grabs this coming Friday.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 5
Last week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 5 draw were 2, 10, 11, 17, 19, 32 and 42. The bonus number — again — was 41.
The winning Encore number on that date was 4057196. Nobody won the grand prize back then, which is why we're seeing it start to skyrocket again!
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice every seven days — on Tuesdays and Fridays, each and every week.
For every $5 you buy you get three plays, and each set has seven numbers numbered 1 through 50.
Each jackpot starts at $10 million but can get as high as $70 million if no one strikes lucky enough. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, too, the Maxmillions — individual $1-million prizes — come into effect!
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.