Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 16 Are In & It's A $12 Million Jackpot

The jackpot has started climbing back up again! 📈

Time to check your tickets! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Tuesday, November 16 draw are out now, and there is $12 million up for grabs.

Last week's jackpot hit a wild $50 million, but after someone won the big prize the number is now back down. However, it's not a bad chunk of change so plenty of Canadians will still be keeping their fingers crossed!

Lotto Max Winning Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 16

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Tuesday, November 16 draw are 5, 6, 7, 17, 26, 29 & 42 — the bonus number is 38. The Encore winning number is 4272345.

Because no one won the big prize this week, the next jackpot will be $17 million!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 12

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Friday, November 12 draw were 4, 6, 7, 10, 17, 27 and 44, and the bonus number was 40.

The Encore number was 8220814, and the two sets of Maxmillions numbers were 2, 13, 31, 32, 34, 40, 47 and 13, 30, 33, 42, 45, 49 and 50.

How Does Lotto Max Work?

The Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of seven numbers between 1 and 50 for every $5 worth of tickets that you buy.

Each jackpot starts at $10 million but can get as high as $70 million if no one wins — the number keeps rising and rising. Once the grand prize hits $50 million, the Maxmillions — individual $1 million prizes — come into effect!

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw (when the jackpot reaches $50 million).

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

