Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Saskatoon
EN - News
lottery winner

Residents Of This Canadian City Keep Winning The Lottery & The Most Recent Won $1 Million

Somebody else got $55 million! 😵💰

Residents Of This Canadian City Keep Winning The Lottery & The Most Recent Won $1 Million
Sask Lotteries, Sask Lotteries

There must be something in the water in this city! That's because there have been so many lottery winners in Saskatoon recently, with four newly-minted millionaires in the last month alone.

The winning streak began last month, when a Saskatchewan man won $55 million in the October 19 Lotto Max draw — the second-largest jackpot in the province's history.

The winner, who said he plans to help people in a "tough spot" with his historic winnings, bought his ticket at Pinnacle Gas & Food on Faithfull Avenue in the city.

Then, a couple of weeks later, a $2 million Western 6/49 ticket was also won in Saskatoon, with the lucky individual matching all six winning numbers correctly.

The unlikely streak continued into this week, when a Regina man took home a $1.5 million Smoke Signals jackpot at Dakota Dunes Casino, per CTV News.

If that wasn't enough to have you feeling a little envious of Saskatoon residents, a Lotto 6/49 ticket drawn on Wednesday was confirmed to have been bought in the very same city.

While the winning ticket did not match all of the numbers, it's random selection was worth an eye-watering $1 million. Phew!

The new millionaire's name has not yet been released, but anybody living in the region should probably check their pockets and wallets ASAP!

Trip to Saskatoon, anyone?

From Your Site Articles

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 12 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

And there's one magic $50 million ticket out there!

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

Someone has struck gold! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Friday, November 12 draw have been revealed, and there is a big, big winner.

Friday's jackpot hit a staggering $50 million, and according to OLG, one lucky person has won the entire jackpot. If you've thrown your hat in the ring, it's time to check the numbers and see if you're waking up much richer than you were last night!

Keep Reading Show less

A Winning Ontario Lottery Ticket Is About To Expire & You Could Miss Out On $20K

You could be a winner and not even know!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Someone in Ontario has a winning lottery ticket and is running out of time to get their prize.

A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $20,000 is about to expire in two weeks if the winner doesn't claim it.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Checked His Ticket At 2 Stores Because He Didn't Believe He Won

"I asked the clerk, 'Are you sure that's my prize?'"

OLG | Handout

One Ontario lottery winner is a whole lot richer after matching six out of seven Encore numbers.

Kananathan Kanapathippillai, a furniture company employee, won $100,000 in the Lotto Max draw on October 26 and was in such disbelief of his winnings he had to check his ticket at two stores, according to OLG.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Got All Teary-Eyed When The Clerk Whispered It's 'A Lot Of Money'

The retired nurse says it's been a "journey of disbelief and elation."

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner wound up with a case of happy tears after winning big last month.

According to OLG, Kanata resident Sandra Pilgrim-Stark won $1 million in the October 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Keep Reading Show less