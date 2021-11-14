Residents Of This Canadian City Keep Winning The Lottery & The Most Recent Won $1 Million
There must be something in the water in this city! That's because there have been so many lottery winners in Saskatoon recently, with four newly-minted millionaires in the last month alone.
The winning streak began last month, when a Saskatchewan man won $55 million in the October 19 Lotto Max draw — the second-largest jackpot in the province's history.
The winner, who said he plans to help people in a "tough spot" with his historic winnings, bought his ticket at Pinnacle Gas & Food on Faithfull Avenue in the city.
Then, a couple of weeks later, a $2 million Western 6/49 ticket was also won in Saskatoon, with the lucky individual matching all six winning numbers correctly.
The unlikely streak continued into this week, when a Regina man took home a $1.5 million Smoke Signals jackpot at Dakota Dunes Casino, per CTV News.
If that wasn't enough to have you feeling a little envious of Saskatoon residents, a Lotto 6/49 ticket drawn on Wednesday was confirmed to have been bought in the very same city.
While the winning ticket did not match all of the numbers, it's random selection was worth an eye-watering $1 million. Phew!
The new millionaire's name has not yet been released, but anybody living in the region should probably check their pockets and wallets ASAP!
