Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 22 Are In & It's A $14 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your numbers!
If you want to know if you just got pretty rich, the Lotto Max winning numbers are in for the draw on October 22.
A jackpot of $14 million was up for grabs with this draw and while that's not the biggest the grand prize can be, it would definitely still be life-changing to win.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 22
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on October 22 are 2, 11, 19, 33, 44, 45 and 47. The bonus number is 42.
For Encore, the successful digits are 3119630.
No ticket was sold for the main prize this time which means the jackpot for the next draw on October 26 is $19 million.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 19
Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for the draw on October 19 were 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50 with the bonus number 49. The winning Encore number is 3663651.
For the Maxmillion draw, four prizes of $1 million each were available and the winning numbers were:
- 5, 9, 27, 30, 37, 49 and 50
- 7, 12, 15, 34, 37, 39 and 42
- 17, 29, 30, 31, 32, 44 and 47
- 21, 32, 38, 41, 43, 46 and 47
None of the Maxmillions were won but the $55 million jackpot was won with a single ticket sold in the Prairies!
How Does Lotto Max Work?
The Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.