Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
lotto max

The Lotto Max Winning Numbers Are In & One Person In The Prairies Just Got $55 Million Richer

And they may not even know it yet! 😱


The Lotto Max Winning Numbers Are In & One Person In The Prairies Just Got $55 Million Richer
Lance McMillan | Narcity

One lucky Canadian could be in for the surprise of their life when they scan their ticket and check their Lotto Max numbers, only to find out that they've just won a buttload of money.

The unclaimed jackpot for Tuesday's draw is a cool $55 million, which is definitely about to change someone's life — so make sure you check your numbers ASAP!

The winning ticket was apparently purchased by a very lucky individual in one of the Prairie Provinces.

According to CTV News, the magic ticket was bought in Saskatoon, so check your pockets right now if that's where you are.

The winning numbers are 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50. The bonus number is 49.

After the person checks their ticket and realizes they're the winner, they should call the Western Canada Lottery Corporation to get the ball rolling on collecting their big prize.

The next LOTTO Max draw is on Friday, October 22, and is estimated to have a $14 million jackpot.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 19 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot

A winning ticket was sold for this draw! 💰

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

If you bought a ticket, it's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers for the Tuesday, October 19 draw and see if you're taking home the big bucks!

For this draw, the jackpot is a whopping $55 million and four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were up for grabs.

Keep Reading Show less

This BC Lotto Winner Was Inspired To Play Because Of The Name Of Her Town & It's So Sweet

She just won $1 million! 💰

Courtesy of BCLC

A B.C. woman from Hope just won $1 million from Lotto 6/49, and she gives all the credit to her town.

The lotto winner, Susan Friesen, moved from Abbotsford to Hope, and that's where she became $1 million richer.

Keep Reading Show less

This Manitoba Lottery Winner Found An Old Ticket In His Wallet & It Was Actually Worth $20M

He has the most wholesome plan to spend it, too! 🥲💰

Western Canada Lottery Corporation | Submitted

In news that we all wish would happen to us, a man in Manitoba found a forgotten lottery ticket in his wallet that landed him a cool $20 million.

Jerry Knott bought a LOTTO MAX ticket in Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, for the August 24 draw, according to a press release from Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 15 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

Someone in Canada might be a Lotto Max winner!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Friday, October 15 draw have been revealed and that means someone in Canada could be a whole lot richer right now.

For this draw, the jackpot is $50 million and two Maxmillions are up for grabs as well.

Keep Reading Show less