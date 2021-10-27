Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 26 Are In & It's A $19 Million Jackpot

It's time to check your tickets again!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 26 Are In & It's A $19 Million Jackpot
Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers are in for October 26 so you can check if your ticket is a winner or a loser.

With this draw, $19 million is up for grabs and that money could go a long way!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 26

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on October 26 are 2, 8, 10, 14, 21, 36 and 40. The bonus is 17.

For Encore, the winning number is 2773870.

Unfortunately, nobody is taking home the $19 million grand prize from this draw but the good news is that the next one will be even bigger.

The jackpot for the draw on October 29 will be $24 million so it'll be like an early trick or treat if you don't win or if you do!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 22

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on October 22 were 2, 11, 19, 33, 44, 45 and 47. The bonus number was 42.

Also, Encore was 3119630.

No winning ticket was sold for that $14 million draw which upped the jackpot for the following draw to the $19 million which has also gone unclaimed now.

How Does Lotto Max Work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

