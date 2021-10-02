Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 1 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot
Good luck!
The results of Canada's Lotto Max are in— and if you've matched all seven numbers and the bonus ball you could be in line for the $20 million jackpot.
It's a life-changing amount of money that could allow you to buy your dream home, supercar or boat. Or, you could save it for a vacation now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.
Lotto Max Results For Friday, October 1
The winning numbers for Friday, October 1, were 4, 8,15, 39, 40, 42, and 48. The bonus ball is 5.
There were no winners of the $20 million jackpot.
The Encore winning number was 0790034.
Lotto Max Results For Tuesday, September 28
On Tuesday, September 28, someone in B.C. won the huge $70 million jackpot.
The winning numbers are 2, 5, 8, 18, 23, 31 and 35. The bonus ball was 43. Three of the $1 million prizes were won with numbers sold in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies. According to OLG, one of those millions is split between three tickets.
How does the Lotto Max work?
For a chance of winning the draw, you need to pick the correct seven numbers and bonus ball. The results are announced at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers per $5 play. Each set consists of seven numbers from 1 to 50. Jackpots start at $10 million and can grow to $70 millionOnce the main Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million, additional $1 million Maxmillions prizes are also offered.
