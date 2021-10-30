Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 29 Are In & It's A $24 Million Jackpot

Are you in for a trick or a treat?

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

It's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers again and see if you're in for a trick or a very big treat this time!

For the draw on Friday, October 29, a whopping $24 million is up for grabs.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 29

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on October 29 are 1, 5, 17, 18, 38, 41 and 48. The bonus number is 13.

Also, Encore is 5152855.

No winning ticket was sold for this draw so nobody is taking home the $24 million grand prize. That means the next jackpot on November 2 will be even bigger at $29 million.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 26

Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on October 26 were 2, 8, 10, 14, 21, 36 and 40. Then the bonus was 17.

For Encore, the winning number was 2773870.

Nobody won the $19 million jackpot for that draw.

How Does Lotto Max Work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

